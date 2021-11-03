Trying our best to execute jail killing case verdict: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Wednesday said the government is trying its best to execute the verdict in the jail killing case.

"A prison is the safest place in the world. The people of the country know it very well how the killings were carried out inside the jail. The verdict in the Bangabandu killing has been executed partially. We've been looking for the fugitive convicts in the case," he said.

The minister was speaking after paying homage to four national leaders at the Old Central Jail in Najimuddin Road, marking the Jail Killing Day.

"Two heinous killings occurred in Bangladesh and one of that is 15 August killing while another is November 3 Jail killing. Everyone knows who were behind the killings," said the minister.

On 3 November 1975, four national leaders and heroes of the country's Liberation War -- Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman -- were assassinated inside the Dhaka Central Jail.

The four leaders had played a key role in forming the Mujibnagar government in exile that led the Liberation War of 1971 with Syed Nazrul Islam as acting president, Tajuddin Ahmad as prime minister, Mansur Ali as finance minister and AHM Qamruzzaman as the home, relief and rehabilitation minister.