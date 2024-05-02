4 family members among 5 killed in Habiganj road accident

Bangladesh

UNB
02 May, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 01:53 pm

UNB
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Four members of a family were among five killed in a head-on collision between a microbus and truck on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj district early Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Md Jamal, 40; his wife Kamrunnahar, 35; their son Ananta,11; Jamal's younger brother Enamul Islam, 35, of Galachipa under Patuakhali district and driver Harun Bepari, 35, a resident of Bakerganj in Barishal district.

According to locals, the Dhaka-bound microbus from Sylhet collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at 1:45am on Thursday.

Five people, including the microbus driver, died on the spot.

On information, locals, Madhabpur Fire Service, Shayestaganj Highway and Madhabpur Police rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations.

Rakibul Islam Khan, officer-in-charge of Madhabpur Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The bodies are in the custody of Shayestaganj Highway Police Station, he added.

Habiganj accident

