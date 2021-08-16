6 killed in Habiganj road crash

Six people were killed after a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a pick-up van on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Nasratput in Habiganj district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ahad Miah, 30, the auto-rickshaw driver, his wife Honufa, 35, Sohag Miah, 28, Swapan Miah, 25 residents of Fandail village and Rahela, 30, Alamgir Miah, 28, residents of Sribaur village of Chunarughat upazila while one injured was Rajia, 25. All the victims are workers of PRAN Company.

The accident took place around 7:30am as the auto-rickshaw carrying seven people collided with the covered van after the driver lost control over the wheels while overtaking a truck near Nasratpur rail gate, leaving six people dead on the spot and one injured, said Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shayestaganj Highway Police.

The injured woman is now undergoing treatment at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Vehicular movement on the highway came to a halt for two hours following the accident, the OC added.

Police seized the two vehicles.