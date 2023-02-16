4 killed, 20 injured as bus falls in ditch in Habiganj

At least four people were killed and 20 injured after a bus overturned in a ditch adjacent to the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Bahubal in Habiganj on Thursday.

The identities of the deceased, however, could not be confirmed immediately.

The accident took place in the Baganbari area of Bahubal at around 7pm, Shaistaganj Highway Police Officer-in-Charge Mainul Islam confirmed the matter to the media.

Photo: TBS

"It was a bus of the Habiganj-Sylhet Express that came from Sylhet. Losing control, the bus overturned and fell into the ditch," he said and added that the conditions of many of the injured are critical.

Shaistaganj Highway Police Station, Bahubal Police Station and fire service personnel worked to rescue the injured. Local people also assisted them.