4 members of a family among 5 killed in Habiganj road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 01:16 pm

Related News

4 members of a family among 5 killed in Habiganj road crash

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 01:16 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least five people. including four members of a family, have been killed and three others were injured in a three-way collision due to dense fog in Habiganj.

The deceased were identified as microbus driver Sadir Ali, 25, and four members of a family including Atikur Rahman Shihab, 15, Abdus Salam, 32, Sadia Akter and her two-year-old daughter, all hailed from Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila.

The mishap that left five passengers of a microbus dead on the spot was carrying a Bangladeshi expatriate in Malaysia, Raju Ahmed, and his relatives to Moulvibazar from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Shayestaganj Highway police station SI Jashim Mia confirm.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

He said, "Initially we are assuming that heavy fog has caused the collision involving a microbus, a truck and a pickup. The accident was reported at around 2.30am early Saturday near the Matador Group factory in Shahpur area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway."

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately. They were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital after being rescued by police.

Bodies of three victims were still kept at the police station till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, police seized all three vehicles.

Top News

Habiganj accident / road accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

40m | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

2h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

5h | Panorama
The large-toothed ferret badger has a white dorsal stripe all the way down to its tail base

Ferret badgers: Our little-known mustelids

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

Tips to remain protected from asthma and alergy in winter

1d | TBS Health
5 of the coldest cities in the world

5 of the coldest cities in the world

1d | TBS World
Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

Bandhan’s Guti is on Chorki

1d | TBS Entertainment
Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

Shakib expressed his annoyance at the mismanagement of BPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals