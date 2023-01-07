4 members of a family among 5 killed in Habiganj road crash

At least five people. including four members of a family, have been killed and three others were injured in a three-way collision due to dense fog in Habiganj.

The deceased were identified as microbus driver Sadir Ali, 25, and four members of a family including Atikur Rahman Shihab, 15, Abdus Salam, 32, Sadia Akter and her two-year-old daughter, all hailed from Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila.

The mishap that left five passengers of a microbus dead on the spot was carrying a Bangladeshi expatriate in Malaysia, Raju Ahmed, and his relatives to Moulvibazar from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Shayestaganj Highway police station SI Jashim Mia confirm.

Photo: TBS

He said, "Initially we are assuming that heavy fog has caused the collision involving a microbus, a truck and a pickup. The accident was reported at around 2.30am early Saturday near the Matador Group factory in Shahpur area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway."

The identities of the injured could not be known immediately. They were sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital after being rescued by police.

Bodies of three victims were still kept at the police station till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, police seized all three vehicles.