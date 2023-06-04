Three killed as bus collides with auto-rickshaw in Habiganj

Representational image
Representational image

Three people were killed in a collision between a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Habiganj's Shayestaganj upazila on Sunday (4 June).

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Rafiq Miah, 35, son of Abdul Huq of Chunarughat upazila, Ziaul Huq, 36, son of Aziz Hussein of Baniachong upazila and Musa Miah, 64, son of Abdul Barik of Ajmiriganj upazila of Habiganj.

Witnesses said the accident took place in front of Sudiakhala Primary School on Habiganj-Shayestaganj road when the CNG auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction collided with the Dhaka-bound Modern Paribahan bus in the morning.

Mohammad Nazmul Haque Kamal, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shayestaganj Police Station, said the collision happened after both the vehicles ended up in the same lane due to the placing of stones for road development work on the other lane.

On receiving the information, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

Police rescued the injured and sent them to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to Habiganj Sadar Adhunik Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said. The bus driver fled the scene after the collision.

