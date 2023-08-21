Truck, easy-bike collision leaves 2 dead in Chuadanga

Two people were killed and six others injured following a collision between a truck and a battery-run easy-bike in Chuadanga's Alamdanga upazila on Monday morning.

The deceased were Sajidur Rahman ,55, son of late Atiyar Rahman and Khairul Islam ,40, son of Sheikh Munna of Shibpur village of Gangni Union of the upazila.

The accident occurred this morning when the fish-laden truck collided with the easy bike on the Alamdanga-Gangni regional road in Hatbowalia area, leaving the duo, including the driver of the easy bike, dead on the spot and six injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Alamdanga Upazila Health Complex and Kushtia General Hospital, said Biplab Kumar Nath, officer-in-charge (OC) of Alamdanga police station.

Police recovered the bodies and kept those at the Health Complex, added the OC.

Police seized the truck but its driver and helper managed to escape.