‘Tree plantation key to stimulating economic growth’  

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Social and environmental activists at a programme on Tuesday termed tree plantation as the key to foster economic growth for the countries that suffer from erosion, desertification and food shortages.

They also said that trees create their own added value by increasing the value of the land thus can be used as collateral for loans. 

Trees give small farmers access to the capital market and encourage them to invest in their companies, increase the economic revenue for retail shops, prevent unnecessary costs of road maintenance, and increase property values, they observed at a tree plantation programme at CRB area of the port city. 

With the slogan 'My trees with my care', Durbar Tarunno, a social and voluntary organisation, planted over 100 saplings during the programme under the project titled 'Amra Mali'.

Terming trees as business stimulus, they said, trees can be a stimulus to economic development, attracting new business and tourism. 

Chaired by Muhammad Abu Abid, Founder of Durbar Tarunno, Helal Akbor Chowdhury Babor, politician and social worker, attended the event as the chief guest.     

In his speech, Babor said although a country should have forests in 25% of its areas, regrettably Bangladesh has only 7.7% area covered with trees. 

He suggested for planting at least two saplings every year.   

Muhammad Abu Abid said that though initiatives have been taken to plant saplings in the country, the issue of its proper care in most cases remains neglected. The project 'Amra Mali' has been taken up to raise awareness about the shortcomings.

