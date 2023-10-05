Dhaka North signs MoU with 3 orgs for planned tree plantation

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam addresses at the agreement signing ceremony in the conference room of Dhaka North City Corporation’s office on Thursday (5 October)

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has signed a Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with three organisations to facilitate a well-organised tree plantation initiative within its jurisdiction.

These organisations include Lankabangla, Green Savers, and the Community Town Federation. Chevron Bangladesh will provide the funding for the implementation of this tree plantation project.

The agreement was signed in the conference room of Dhaka North City Corporation's office on Thursday (5 October).

DNCC Chief Town Planner Maqsood Hashem and Green Savers founder Ahsan Rony, Lankabangla Group Company Secretary Mustafa Kamal, and Community Town Federation President Nasreen Akhtar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam was present as the chief guest.

"In the past, we only destroyed forest land for our own needs. But we never think about what the next generation will grow up with. Today is the time to think again," Atiqul Islam said.

The mayor discussed the strategy to identify new locations for planting trees and expressed his commitment to ongoing collaboration with the organisations.

He also emphasised, "Considering the integral role trees play in constructing buildings, it is imperative that we undertake tree plantation initiatives to avert a significant environmental threat. Our actions today will undoubtedly be scrutinised by future generations."

The event featured speeches from key figures including the Chief Executive Officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, Md. Salim Reza; Chief Executive Officer of Asht-Rockefeller Foundation, Bushra Afrin; Managing Director of Lankabangla, Khaja Shahriar; Founder of Green Savers, Ahsan Roni; and President of Community Town Federation, Nasreen Akhter. The event was moderated by DNCC Information Officer Piyal Hasan.

As part of this programme, there has already been an initiative to plant approximately 35 varieties of native fruits, flowers, timber, and medicinal plants in 15 slums within the Dhaka North City Corporation area.

So far, approximately 3,000 saplings have been successfully planted. This effort is being carried out under the direct supervision of Chief Heat Officer Bushra Afrin. Green Savers is actively assisting in planting the trees obtained from Lankabangla, with Chevron Bangladesh providing the necessary financial support for this tree planting initiative.

Chevron Bangladesh has contributed financial support for the tree planting initiative.

Additionally, the Dhaka North Community Town Federation, formed as part of the project aimed at enhancing the quality of life for marginalised communities, is tasked with the responsibility of nurturing and overseeing the growth of the newly planted trees.