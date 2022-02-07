Trawler capsize at Bay: Bodies of 3 more fishermen recovered 

The bodies of three more fishermen who went missing from the trawlers that capsized in the Bay of Bengal during a storm, have been recovered by other fishermen.

Of the three fishermen, two were identified as Anwar Hossain Badol (50), and Yakub Ali Baoali (28) of Bagerhat.

Dublar Char outpost Officer-in-Charge Proholad Chandra Roy said the identity of another fisherman could not be known.

He said two of the bodies were recovered today and another was found on Sunday night.

At least 21 trawlers capsized during a storm in the Bay of Bengal on Friday. Sixteen trawlers and over 150 fishermen were rescued by other fishermen.

At least 10 fishermen are still missing while the bodies of five have so far been found.

