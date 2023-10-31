Trains to start running on Padma bridge from tomorrow

Trains will start running on the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project from tomorrow.

"Dhaka-Bhanga section of the project is ready for commercial train movement," Brigadier General Said Ahmed, manager of the Dhaka-Bhanga section of the Padma Bridge railway project, told The Business Standard on Tuesday (31 October).

"However, some of the internal works of some stations are still going on and this massive work of several years will be completed by June next year. Railway police along with station masters and other officials have already joined the stations," he added.

The maximum speed limit for passenger trains has been set at 120 km per hour and 80 km per hour for freight trains.

Advance train ticket sales have already started. Railway officials including the station master have joined the work.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially inaugurated the commercial train movement of the Dhaka-Banga section of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project on 10 October.