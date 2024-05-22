Road accidents claimed 708 lives in April: Jatri Kalyan Samity

As many as 708 people died, and 2,426 were injured in 683 road accidents across the country in the month of April, said a report by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity.

Besides, 47 people were killed and 36 were injured in 44 railway accidents, while eight people were killed, 10 injured, and one is still missing in six waterway accidents, it said.

The report, which analysed accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media during the period, was published on Wednesday (22 May). A press release in this regard, signed by its secretary general, was also issued.

A total of 763 people were killed, and 2,472 were injured in 733 accidents on roads, waterways and railways across the country.

Besides, 274 people died, and 328 others were injured in some 305 motorbike accidents across the country last month, which is 44.65% of the total accidents and 38.7% of the total fatalities.

Dhaka division witnessed the highest number of 155 road accidents, with 179 fatalities and 305 injuries, while Barishal witnessed the lowest number of 35 road accidents, with as many deaths.

Among those killed in road accidents on April, 10 were members of law enforcement agencies,169 were drivers, 63 were pedestrians, 58 were transport workers, 46 students, six teachers, 119 women, 67 children, three journalists, two physicians, one lawyer, three engineers and eight activists of different political parties.

The report said 34.71% of the vehicles involved in the accidents were motorbikes, 15.48% buses, 17.61% pick-up vans, covered vans, and lorries, 6.27% privately owned vehicles, SUVs, and microbuses, 5.97% CNG-run autorickshaws, 13.15% battery-run human haulers, and 6.78% three-wheeler vehicles.

Of the accidents, 35.28% occurred on national highways, 14.78% on regional roads and 42.45% on roads. Besides, 6.58% of accidents occurred in Dhaka city, 0.43% in Chattogram city and 0.43% on rail tracks, it added.

The association blamed reckless driving, motorbikes, and three-wheelers on highways, lack of street lights, road markings, or road signs, development of cracks and holes on highways during rainy season, movement of unfit vehicles, violation of traffic rules, unskilled drivers and helpers, collecting tolls, and poor traffic management for the accidents and deaths.