Ramsagor Express to be re-launched on 29 Aug

BSS
11 August, 2023, 05:35 pm
11 August, 2023, 05:48 pm

File Photo: BSS
File Photo: BSS

Ramsagor Express Train is going to be re-launched on August 29.

According to sources, the express, which was introduced in 2010, will leave Bonarpara rail junction at 6:30am and reach Dinajpur station at 11:40am, while it will depart Dinajpur at 3:50pm and return Bonarpara at 9:15pm.

As the train used to go to Dinajpur via Gaibandha, Kaunia and Rangpur in the morning, it became more popular to the people of Gaibandha, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts particularly the office staff very shortly.

But, the rail authorities suddenly canceled the movement of the train on 24 August 2012 without any notice. Since then, the people particularly the middle and fixed income group ones had been suffering a lot for want of a train in the route.

Apart from this, traders are also facing problem transporting their produced agro-crops including vegetables and other perishable goods from the rural areas to the markets of district headquarters like Gaibandha and Rangpur due to cancellation of the movement of the train.

Due to this situation, common people and the business community had to count extra money for travelling to the places and respective destinations by bus and other motorized vehicles like CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

After being elected as a lawmaker from Gaibandha-5 constituency (Fulchhari-Saghata upazila), Mahmud Hasan Ripon was demanding to resume the train on the route in public interest.

Accordingly, the train is scheduled to be re-launched on the route on 29 August. Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan is expected to be present at the re-launching ceremony of the train in Bonarpara station on 29 August as the chief guest.

Talking to the BSS, Mahmud Hasan Ripon said it was one of his election pledges. For fulfilling the demand, he also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the authorities concerned.

He also sought whole-hearted cooperation of all for the smooth operation of the train on this route.

