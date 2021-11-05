Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 11:24 am

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

On Wednesday, the government increased the prices of the fuels by Tk15 per litre

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 11:24 am
Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

A nationwide indefinite transport strike has begun from Friday morning causing huge sufferings to passengers across the country.

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

 
Due to the strike, all kinds of long-haul buses and goods transport have been halted, worsening the woes of commuters.

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

Public bus and goods transport owners, who have suffered heavy losses because of lockdowns, enforced the strike protesting the decision to hike prices of diesel and kerosene. They also demanded that fares be readjusted.

Buses of only two-three companies and state-owned Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) were seen on the city streets.

Photo/Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo/Joynal Abedin Shishir

However, many private cars, rickshaws, CNG-run auto-rickshaw and motorcycles were seen plying on the roads.

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

 
Shamim, a vegetable retailer of Karwan Bazar said that he had to pay an extra Tk5,000-8,000 on Thursday night to transport his vegetables on truck.

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

 
Shafiq Ahmed, a truck driver, said that trucks, except those carrying vegetables, did not enter Dhaka at night amid fear of strike.  
 
Passengers who were out on the streets on Friday morning, alleged that auto-rickshaw drivers, rickshaw drivers are charging three to four times more than regular fare taking advantage of the strike.

Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

 
Karim Sheikh, a rickshaw driver, said that he has already earned Tk700 since morning.

Besides, commuters, who left Dhaka for emergency works since morning, were seen hiring microbus with extra fare as there was no long-route buses.

Photo/Joynal Abedin Shishir
Photo/Joynal Abedin Shishir

 
On Wednesday, the government increased the prices of the fuels by Tk15 per litre.
 
Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Owners Association President Tofazzal Hossain Majumder said, "Transport owners are already under a lot of pressure. Now, due to the increased price of diesel, it will be impossible for us to operate vehicles. This move [fuel price hike] is illogical."
 
Moreover, the government did not discuss the issue of price hikes with the transport leaders, Tofazzal Hossain claimed.
 
The fuel price hike is going to be an unbearable burden with its cascading effects – from irrigation cost to transportation of commodities, all will shoot up and eventually be passed on to consumers.
 
The dent in the consumer's wallets caused by the hike in kerosene and diesel prices comes at a time when most people are already struggling with rising commodity prices.

