Bus and minibus workers strike in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2023, 12:17 pm

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Bus and minibus workers in Chattogram went on a two-hour strike on Thursday (25 May) in demand of the renovation of the Bahaddarhat bus terminal.

As a result, since 11am, bus service from the terminal to six upazilas and Cox's Bazar route of South Chattogram stopped, affecting thousands of passengers.

"We are holding a strike, human chain and protest for renovating the Baddarhat regional bus terminal and to protest the conspiracy of those with vested interests to abandon the terminal," said General Secretary of Arakan Road Transport Workers Union Md Musa.

"Bus-minibus, chair coaches going from Bahaddarhat bus terminal-Shah Amanat bridge towards Cox's Bazar, Bandarban districts along with South Chattogram and various upazilas will remain closed till 1pm today," he added.

The strike was called by the Arakan Road Transport Workers Union, Chattogram District Road Transport Bus Minibus Workers Union (KAPTAI), Chattogram West Patia Anwara Banshkhali Road Transport Workers Union, Chattogram Patia Anwara Banshkhali Satkania Chakaria Road Transport Vehicle Workers Union and Bandarban Keranihat Chattogram Shailshova Road Transport Workers Union.

Chattogram transport workers / Transport strike / Workers strike

