Not aware of transport strikes in Khulna, Mymensingh: BRTA chairman

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said that the transport regulatory body did not know anything about the suspension of public transport before the BNP's divisional rally in Khulna and Mymensingh.

"The transport owners and workers do not inform us before staging a strike. When something like this comes to our attention, we take action," the BRTA chairman said this Friday (21 October) while replying to a question at a press conference organised by the regulatory body on the occasion of the National Road Safety Day to be observed Saturday.

Referring to the ongoing strike in Khulna and the recent one in Mymensingh, the BRTA chairman further said, "Officially we do not know anything about this as no one has placed any claim or complaint to us in this regard."

BNP is set to hold its third divisional rally in Khulna on Saturday as part of its movement against the price hike of daily essentials, energy crisis and the killing of the party activists.

Meanwhile, Khulna transport owners have stopped inter-district bus movement since this morning.

Earlier, the same situation happened centering the divisional rally of BNP in Mymensingh on 15 October.