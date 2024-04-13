10 vehicles fined Tk12,000 in Dhaka-Mawa expressway for speeding

A member of the highway police holding a speed gun during the drive today at the Dhaka-Mawa expressway. Photo: TBS

A mobile court of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has fined ten vehicles Tk12,000 for speeding on the Bangabandhu Highway (Dhaka-Mawa expressway).

The drive was led by Mohammad Abdur Razzak, joint secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, around 11am today (13 April) in the expressway's Srinagar portion.

"The vehicles were fined for exceeding the maximum speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour, with speeds recorded between 95 to 115 kilometers per hour," said Md Motasim Billah, the BRTA Court-10 magistrate, Md Motasim Billah, who conducted the drive.

BRTA Motor Vehicle Inspector Liton Kumar Dutta was also present during the drive.