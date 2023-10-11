Motorcycles up to 375cc can now be registered

From now on, Bangladesh will allow registration of motorcycles up to 375 cc, according to a notification issued by the Road Transport and Highways Division today.

According to the notification, signed by Deputy Secretary Monirul Alam, the permission for 375cc bikes was given keeping the development and expansion of the domestic industry in mind.

The notification also said this order issued in public interest will be effective immediately.

Earlier in September, the government decided to permit up to 375cc motorcycles on the local roads if they are manufactured locally.

The meeting was held on 7 September headed by Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, The Business Standard reported last month.

The development put an end to months-long speculation and confusion that started to escalate two years back when the Ministry of Industries started to award approvals for factories to locally manufacture up to 500cc motorcycles.

The decision was followed by the amendment in the Import Policy Order by the Ministry of Commerce that allowed the import of raw materials and parts for local manufacturing of up to 500 cc motorcycles, up from the prevailing limit of 165 cc.

However, local manufacturing of higher cc motorcycles that is subject to comparatively bigger investments was yet to begin as the road permit was not guaranteed until the 7 September meeting.