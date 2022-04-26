Mobile courts to prevent charging extra fares: Obaidul Quader

Transport

UNB
26 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

Mobile courts to prevent charging extra fares: Obaidul Quader

He also requested the transport owners and workers to refrain from taking excessive fares from the passengers

UNB
26 April, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 05:34 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Mobile courts will remain active to check charging homebound passengers extra fares, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.

Necessary preparations have been taken to ensure safe journey for homebound people ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as per the directives of the prime minister, he said.

The condition of the roads and the highways is better than any time before, said Quader adding, "Directives have been given in the field level to take steps to mitigate sufferings of travellers during Eid."

The minister said this while talking to reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat.

He also requested the transport owners and workers to refrain from taking excessive fares from the passengers.

Besides, taskforce formed with members of law enforcement agencies to ensure discipline on roads and security of passengers will remain active at the terminals in the metropolitan cities, he said.

Quader also urged the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) to arrange Eid leave for the garment workers in phases to avoid rush of homebound people.

He also asked the highway police, district police, Ansar members, local administrations and upazila administrations to perform their duties properly to control traffic congestions at the exit and entry points of the city.

Top News / Law & order

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / extra fare / mobile court / Eid holidays

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

7h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

8h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

20h | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

58m | Videos
Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

58m | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

1h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?