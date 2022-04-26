Mobile courts to prevent charging extra fares: Obaidul Quader

Mobile courts will remain active to check charging homebound passengers extra fares, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.

Necessary preparations have been taken to ensure safe journey for homebound people ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as per the directives of the prime minister, he said.

The condition of the roads and the highways is better than any time before, said Quader adding, "Directives have been given in the field level to take steps to mitigate sufferings of travellers during Eid."

The minister said this while talking to reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat.

He also requested the transport owners and workers to refrain from taking excessive fares from the passengers.

Besides, taskforce formed with members of law enforcement agencies to ensure discipline on roads and security of passengers will remain active at the terminals in the metropolitan cities, he said.

Quader also urged the leaders of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) to arrange Eid leave for the garment workers in phases to avoid rush of homebound people.

He also asked the highway police, district police, Ansar members, local administrations and upazila administrations to perform their duties properly to control traffic congestions at the exit and entry points of the city.