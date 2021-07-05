Flight suspension on domestic routes extended till 14 July
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has extended the ongoing suspension of domestic flights till 14 July.
The aviation authority took the decision following the government guidance and instruction as per a notification issued today.
However, medivac, humanitarian, relief, and cargo flights will remain out of the purview of the restrictions.
Earlier on 30 June, CAAB announced the suspension of all domestic flights in Bangladesh from 1-7 July.