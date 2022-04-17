BRTA yet to clear 12.45 lakh smart driving licence backlog

Transport

Foisal Ahmed
17 April, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 03:39 pm

Related News

BRTA yet to clear 12.45 lakh smart driving licence backlog

The printing work was supposed to be completed by March this year but BMTF has printed only three lakh cards

Foisal Ahmed
17 April, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 03:39 pm
Photo:collected
Photo:collected

Highlights

  • 12.45 lakh pending smart driving licences
  • Supposed to be printed by March
  • Only 3 lakh licences printed so far
  • BRTA said Covid-19 delayed the printing
  • Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory was assigned to print the licences in 2021
  • Earlier, BRTA made agreement with Tiger IT and Madras Security Printer

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has still not made a dent in the 12.45lakh driving licence backlog, printing only three lakh cards since the March deadline. The authority has also made fresh agreements with two new companies for printing the cards, but there has been no visible progress.

On 29 August 2021, BRTA made an agreement with the Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF), run by the Bangladesh Army, for printing smart driving licences.

According to the agreement, BMTF would start issuing the cards from October that year and provide 12.45 lakh driving licences within the next six months.

So, the printing work was supposed to be completed by March this year, but the company has printed only three lakh cards. 

BRTA Director and spokesperson Mahbub E Rabbani said that the BMTF could not print the cards within the stipulated time as they could not import the printing machines due to cancellations of flights amid the Covid-19 epidemic.

They will bring the machines within this month. They will be able to print 10,000-15,000 cards a day and the printing of the remaining licences will be completed within the stipulated time, he added.

Before awarding the contract to the BMTF, BRTA had a deal with Tiger IT for printing the licences, but as the firm was blacklisted by the World Bank in 2018, the authority began searching for another company. After 1.5 years, BRTA selected the Indian firm Madras Security Printer (MSP).

The MSP received the work order to print licences in 2019 and had set up a facility in Bangladesh. As per the contract, the company was to provide 40 lakh cards in five years and deliver nine lakh of those cards within 2021. But after nearly nine months, MSP managed to deliver only 13,000 cards.

Due to the delay in getting a smart driving licence, people have been victims of multifaceted sufferings. Some said their driving visa expired as they could not submit the licence to the authorities of the destination countries.

Some Bangladeshi expatriates who have applied for a driving licence there said having a Bangladeshi driving licence saves money and makes the process easier to get a driving licence abroad.

Bangladesh / Top News

BRTA / Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) / Smart driving licence / Driving licence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

3h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

4h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

3h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

Russia warns Sweden, Finland over joining NATO

5h | Videos
Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

Jobbarer Boli Khela to be hosted in Ctg

19h | Videos
The surge of students going abroad for higher education

The surge of students going abroad for higher education

19h | Videos
Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

Upcoming movies in Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals