Vehicle repair workshops to come under BRTA registration

Transport

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 09:23 pm

Related News

Vehicle repair workshops to come under BRTA registration

“The process of bringing vehicle repair workshops under registration has started,” BRTA chairman said.

TBS Report
04 June, 2024, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 09:23 pm
Photo: Saikat Roy
Photo: Saikat Roy

Vehicle repair workshops have to take registration from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) as per the Road Transport Act, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said today (4 June).

"The process of bringing vehicle repair workshops under registration has started," he said at a view exchange meeting between the members of 'Reporters for Rail and Road' and BRTA, at the BRTA head office in Dhaka.

"A departmental committee has been formed for this. The committee will list where the vehicle repair workshops are. Then these workshops will be brought under registration," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The regulatory body claimed that the works in the workshops and quality of vehicle parts will be better if brought under registration and monitoring.

In the meeting, the chairman also said no transport can have more than one counter in the bus terminal area.

"If there are multiple bus counters, more buses stand there and create traffic jam on the road," he said.

Bangladesh

BRTA / Repair / vehicle repair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

12h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

17 national elections in 77 years; Nehru to Modi

21m | Videos
Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

Is Modi Losing His Majority? No Path Forward Without a Coalition!

1h | Videos
1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

2h | Videos
England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

3h | Videos