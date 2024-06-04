Vehicle repair workshops to come under BRTA registration

Vehicle repair workshops have to take registration from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) as per the Road Transport Act, BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said today (4 June).

"The process of bringing vehicle repair workshops under registration has started," he said at a view exchange meeting between the members of 'Reporters for Rail and Road' and BRTA, at the BRTA head office in Dhaka.

"A departmental committee has been formed for this. The committee will list where the vehicle repair workshops are. Then these workshops will be brought under registration," he added.

The regulatory body claimed that the works in the workshops and quality of vehicle parts will be better if brought under registration and monitoring.

In the meeting, the chairman also said no transport can have more than one counter in the bus terminal area.

"If there are multiple bus counters, more buses stand there and create traffic jam on the road," he said.