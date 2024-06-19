92 killed, 104 injured in road accidents in five days of Eid holidays: BRTA

TBS Report
19 June, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 07:26 pm

Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected
Representational image of accident. Photo: Collected

At least 92 people were killed and 104 others were injured in 95 road accidents in five days of Eid-ul-Adha holidays across the country, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said, citing a report of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

According to the BRTA report on accidents from 13 to 17 June, the number of crashes involving motorcycles was the highest followed by the number of crashes involving easy bikes.

Motorcycles, easy bikes major cause of accidents: Quader

"These vehicles are extremely interrupting the road discipline… There is a need for a specific policy for these vehicles," the minister told a press briefing at the Secretariat today (19 June).

Bangladesh celebrated Eid-ul-Adha on 17 June and the rush of Eid travellers started on 13 June, as the three-day Eid holidays also followed two-day weekends on 14-15 June.

