BRTA slaps Tk32,000 fine in 6 cases for operating vehicles without license, fitness

A mobile court has imposed Tk32,000 fine in six cases for operating vehicles without license and fitness in Chattogram.

The drives were conducted by a team of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) today (6 April) in the Bayazid, Dampara, and Oxygen bus counter areas of Chattogram, reads a press release.

In a case of driving without a license, the BRTA fined Tk5,000.

In four cases of driving without fitness, Tk22,000 was fined and Soudia Paribahan was fined Tk5,000 for charging extra fare, the release added.

On 5 April, BRTA-approved fixed fare rates were sent to various bus counters in Chattogram to ensure a smooth journey for homebound people during Eid.

At that time, the bus owners were warned not to charge extra fare.