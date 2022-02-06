BD Railway signs deal to procure 420 broad gauge wagons

Bangladesh Railway has signed a deal worth Tk230.65 crore on Sunday with Hindustan Engineering & Industries Limited to procure 420 broad gauge wagons for the Railway.

The wagons will be delivered within 27 months from the effective date of contract.

The contract was signed under the project "Rolling Stock Operation Improvement Project" of Bangladesh Railway.

Project Director Mizanur Rahman and Pradip Guha, vice president (marketing) at Hindustan Engineering and Industries Ltd singed the contract on behalf of their respected companies.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon, while speaking as the chief guest at the signing ceremony, said that the newly procured wagons will boost freight transportation by replacing old and over aged wagons of Bangladesh Railway.

The project is being implemented by both Government of Bangladesh (GoB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB).