BD Railway signs deal to procure 420 broad gauge wagons

Transport

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 01:23 pm

Related News

BD Railway signs deal to procure 420 broad gauge wagons

TBS Report
06 February, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 01:23 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh Railway has signed a deal worth Tk230.65 crore on Sunday with Hindustan Engineering & Industries Limited to procure 420 broad gauge wagons for the Railway.

The wagons will be delivered within 27 months from the effective date of contract.

The contract was signed under the project "Rolling Stock Operation Improvement Project" of Bangladesh Railway.

Project Director Mizanur Rahman and Pradip Guha, vice president (marketing) at Hindustan Engineering and Industries Ltd singed the contract on behalf of their respected companies.

Railway Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujon, while speaking as the chief guest at the signing ceremony, said that the newly procured wagons will boost freight transportation by replacing old and over aged wagons of Bangladesh Railway.

The project is being implemented by both Government of Bangladesh (GoB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Top News

Bangladesh Railway / Broad Gauge / train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bank fraud: No loopholes in the system, problem lies with people

1h | Interviews
Men rocking the classic club black shirts by RulMaker Shirts. Photo: Courtesy

RulMaker Shirts: Where fitting is top priority

3h | Mode
Shajgoj co-founders Nazmul Sheikh, Sinthia Sharmin Islam and Milky Mahmud. Photo: Courtesy

Shajgoj: How an engineer built the country’s largest beauty products platform

2h | Panorama
5 things to check before you ride

5 things to check before you ride

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

Flowers arrive a month early in UK, study finds

17h | Videos
China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

China joins Russia in opposing Nato expansion

20h | Videos
Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

Panda's Predicts in winter Olympic

20h | Videos
Wordle could be played for free

Wordle could be played for free

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia