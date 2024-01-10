Worker dead after falling from under-construction building in Dhaka's Badda

Bangladesh

UNB
10 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 04:45 pm

Related News

Worker dead after falling from under-construction building in Dhaka's Badda

UNB
10 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 04:45 pm
Representational image.
Representational image.

A construction worker died after falling from an under-construction building in Dhaka's Badda area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Bayezid, 20, from Mominpur Jongra village of Patgram upazila under Lalmonirhat.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police outpost in-charge, Md Bacchu Mia, said the body is now in the hospital morgue and Badda Police Station has been informed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Deceased's brother, Md Shahin, said Bayezid fell from an under-construction building's seventh floor.

Later, some of his co-workers took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

worker / Badda

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Volunteers of Bidyanondo Foundation sorting collected election wastes. Photo: Bidyanondo

Bidyanondo turns Bangladesh election waste into notebooks, bags for 1,000 children

48m | Features
Illustration: TBS

Jobs any student can pursue before graduation

6h | Pursuit
Teacher evaluations at the university level play a crucial role in ensuring the quality of education, fostering continuous improvement and maintaining accountability within the academic community. Photo: Courtesy

Teacher evaluation in public universities can be a game changer

6h | Pursuit
File photo of Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan: The voice stops but the music goes on

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

Capital market will not grow without policy reforms

53m | Videos
Why Islamic banks ahead in performance

Why Islamic banks ahead in performance

Now | Videos
Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

Is lax market monitoring responsible for not reducing food prices?

4h | Videos
When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

When govt policy stands in the way of RMG product diversification

6h | Videos