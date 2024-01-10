Worker dead after falling from under-construction building in Dhaka's Badda

A construction worker died after falling from an under-construction building in Dhaka's Badda area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Bayezid, 20, from Mominpur Jongra village of Patgram upazila under Lalmonirhat.

Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police outpost in-charge, Md Bacchu Mia, said the body is now in the hospital morgue and Badda Police Station has been informed.

Deceased's brother, Md Shahin, said Bayezid fell from an under-construction building's seventh floor.

Later, some of his co-workers took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.