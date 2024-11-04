Nearly all Dhaka cops being changed, they’ll need some time to learn the map: Jahangir

Bangladesh

Law and order situation is a little better but not satisfactory yet, agrees the home affairs adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury talks to reporters after visiting the Border Guard Bangladesh headquarters in the capital’s Pilkhana on Monday, 4 November, 2024. Photo: TBS
The law and order situation in the country is now "a little better" compared to before but it is "not satisfactory" yet and further improvement is needed soon, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today (4 November).

"We are changing almost all the police personnel in Dhaka. It will take some time for them [new officials] to learn the city's map and build their intelligence network," he said, seeking time from all to improve the law and order situation.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters in the capital's Pilkhana, he said, "BGB has seen a lot of changes as well. That's why it is taking some time, but the situation is gradually improving. It will be better very soon."

"Criminals cannot be spared under any circumstances, no matter how powerful they are. In the past, many powerful criminals have escaped punishment. We cannot allow that to happen anymore," he said.

Highlighting a series of directives given to BGB, the adviser said, "They should maintain a cordial relationship with the people. Since the BGB works at the border, it's essential to have a good relationship with the public, which will facilitate their work."

Furthermore, emphasising the need to prevent the entry of various illegal goods, including phensedyl, through the border, he said, "We must ensure that this does not happen under any circumstances as these substances cause immense harm to our nation."

More to follow...

