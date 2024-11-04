Chairman of Gaan Bangla Kaushik Hossain Taposh arrested

Dhaka Metropolitan police have arrested Kaushik Hossain Taposh, chairman of Gaan Bangla Television, from the capital's Uttara.

The arrestee has been taken to the Uttara East police station this morning, confirmed Md Mohibullah, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Police have sought a seven-day remand for the singer and composer Kaushik Hossain Taposh in a murder case filed by businessman named Ishtiaq Mahmud with Uttara Purba police station on 29 October.

The case document states Kaushik Hossain Taposh opposed the anti-discrimination student movement and he tried to undermine the movement of the students and the public by encouraging various terrorist cadres including those of Awami League, Jubo League and Chhatra League by creating music against the cause.

On 18 July, the plaintiff Ishtiaq Mahmud was shot in the stomach during the student-public movement and was prevented from going to the nearby hospital for treatment. The miscreants who shot him had close ties with musician Kaushik Hossain Taposh.

At the same time, he prevented the plaintiff businessman Ishtiaq Mahmud from receiving treatment, adds the statement.