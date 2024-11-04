Tk1.09cr cash, 11 iPhones recovered from ex additional secretary's home
Former additional secretary Amjad Hossain and his son were arrested after the raid
Tk1.09 crore in cash and eleven iPhones were recovered from the Uttara residence of Mohammad Amjad Hossain, a former additional secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.
The four-hour-long joint raid of the Bangladesh Army and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) took place last night (3 November). Amjad Hossain and his son were arrested after the raid, said Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Uttara police station.
He said the arrestees are currently in police custody, and a case has been filed against them.