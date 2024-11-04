Tk1.09cr cash, 11 iPhones recovered from ex additional secretary's home

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 12:34 pm

Joint team of Bangladesh Army and police arrests Mohammad Amjad Hossain, who is the former additional secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, and his son during a raid in Uttara, Dhaka on Sunday, 3 November 2024. Photo: Collected
Joint team of Bangladesh Army and police arrests Mohammad Amjad Hossain, who is the former additional secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, and his son during a raid in Uttara, Dhaka on Sunday, 3 November 2024. Photo: Collected

Tk1.09 crore in cash and eleven iPhones were recovered from the Uttara residence of Mohammad Amjad Hossain, a former additional secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives. 

The four-hour-long joint raid of the Bangladesh Army and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) took place last night (3 November). Amjad Hossain and his son were arrested after the raid, said Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, sub-inspector (SI) of Uttara police station. 

He said the arrestees are currently in police custody, and a case has been filed against them.

