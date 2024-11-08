Major reforms underway to improve train ticketing system, combat scalping: Adviser Fouzul

The government is undertaking a series of initiatives aimed at making train ticket purchase easier, more transparent, and passenger-friendly.

According to Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Railways, Bangladesh Railway and the Ministry of Railways are working together to revamp the system, introducing changes that will also include alterations to the country's railway routes and improvements to the online ticketing process.

In a special interview with UNB, Adviser Fouzul outlined various steps being taken to ensure transparency and accountability in the railway's e-ticketing system.

"We are working to simplify the ticket purchasing process and ensure passengers' satisfaction. We aim to make ticket purchase more accessible so that people can easily buy their tickets. We expect to see benefits from these changes soon," he said.

He emphasised passenger satisfaction with the ticket purchasing process is crucial. He pointed out many passengers face disappointment when they cannot secure tickets to their desired destinations online. To address this issue, officials at Bangladesh Railway have been instructed to ensure that remaining tickets for nearby stations and available times are automatically displayed in search options. Furthermore, if necessary, external experts will be consulted to refine the process.

In a bold move to ensure fairness, the adviser confirmed manual reservation of tickets for government officials would be stopped. "Many ticket requests come from the railway secretary or other officials, and some tickets were often pre-booked. This practice will no longer continue. No tickets will be reserved on the request of any secretary or official. The rights of the general public must be ensured first," the adviser added.

Efforts to meet increasing demand for passenger and freight transport are also underway, with the acquisition of additional locomotives and carriages being pursued to support the introduction of extra train services. Bangladesh Railway, in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways, is focused on quickly procuring the necessary resources.

Addressing the issue of route rationalisation, the railway adviser explained that trains currently travel on some routes with low passenger demand, while other high-demand routes remain underserved. "There are places where trains are operating without passengers, and in other places where there is a demand, there are no trains," he said. He pointed out that routes frequently used by Bangladeshis working abroad, such as Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Chattogram, would be given special attention, and arrangements would be made accordingly.

In addition to enhancing train services, the government is tackling the issue of ticket scalping. A committee, led by the ministry's additional secretary (Administration), has been formed to address this problem, alongside efforts to rationalize routes.

"We are involving young people to help prevent ticket scalping. Strict actions will be taken against those involved in scalping, including railway staff. Additionally, we have plans in place to make it easier for the public to obtain tickets," said the adviser.

Adviser Fouzul was firm on the stance against corruption in ticket sales, saying that if any scalping or lack of transparency was detected, those responsible would not be spared. "We are serious about eliminating scalping and any unfair practices in the system," he added.

On the issue of online ticketing, he revealed that Shohoz.com, the company responsible for ticket sales, has been directed to address various ongoing issues. Despite the widespread problem of online tickets being unavailable while tickets are found at inflated prices on the black market, he assured that steps were being taken to address the root cause.

"The government may be criticised for not acting, but resolving these issues will take time. Over the past two and a half months, we have been working to get to the bottom of these problems," he said.

Further improvements in the online system are in progress, with instructions issued to ensure that customers can access alternative options via the Shohoz app. A high-level committee has been formed to oversee these changes and ensure their successful implementation.

In response to concerns about trains departing late, Adviser Fouzul affirmed that the government is taking punctuality very seriously.

"Passengers often face difficulties if they miss their trains due to delays. We have given clear instructions to the relevant authorities, though sometimes incidents such as line clearance issues or accidents may cause delays," he said.

He added railway officials had been urged to act more responsibly in addressing these challenges to ensure smoother operations.