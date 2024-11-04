Eight Chapainawabganj policemen penalised after a detained AL leader was grabbed from custody

Photo: BSS
Authorities have transferred officer-in-charge (OC) of Chapainawabganj's Gomostapur police station and punished seven other cops after a detained Awami League leader was snatched away from police custody.

Superintendent of Police Rezaul Karim confirmed the matter saying that the seven cops were taken off duty attached to District Police Lines last night (3 November).

However, it could be known where OC Shahidul Islam was transferred.

The policemen have been accused of negligence in performing duty.

Seven plainclothes policemen arrested AL leader Mintu Rahman, president of the ward No-2 of the upazila's Bangabari union on Thursday evening.

A Chapainawabganj court issued an arrest warrant for him earlier.

As he was being driven to the police station, his supporters allegedly swooped on the police team in Santoshpur Bazar leaving five cops injured, they said.

Sub Inspector Mamun filed a case with the police station in this connection while 13 accused have so far been arrested.

