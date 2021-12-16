Train-microbus collision leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in Gazipur

A collision between a train and a microbus in the early hours of Thursday left two people dead and two injured of the same family at Gazipur city's Dakshinkhan area.

The deceased were identified as Mahmuda Akhter Mitu, 26, and her son Shoaib, 2, hailing from Naria upazila of Shariatpur.

The injured are Abul Hasan, 40, and his daughter, Labiba, 6.

Officer-in-Charge of Kamalapur Railway Station Md Majharul Haque informed The Business Standard that Abul Hasan was driving the microbus carrying his family when the Dhaka-bound Nilsagar Express train hit the microbus.

The wounded were taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College.

Station Master of Dhirasram railway station, Md Helal Uddin, said that poor visibility due to fog caused the accident.

No gateman was found at the crossing where the accident took place.