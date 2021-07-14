Traffic gridlock on Cumilla-Sylhet highway

Thousands of vehicles, including pickup vans, trucks and container cargos, have been stuck on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway, especially on the Brahmanbaria district part, since early morning on Wednesday.

The gridlock was caused by heavy pressure of goods-laden vehicles among other vehicles.

As the repair work was going on the Langalbandh Bridge, situated between Kanchpur and Maghna Bridge on the Dhaka-Chatogram Highway, all vehicles were directed to ply on one side of the bridge from 8am to 10pm on Tuesday.

However, no vehicles would be allowed on the bridge from 12 noon to 10pm on Wednesday.

Photo: Azizul Shonchay

During this time, as an alternative, the Road Transport and Highways Division directed the light vehicles to follow the Mograpara-Kaikartek bridge-Nabiganj-Madanpur road route and heavy vehicles to follow Kanchpur-Bhulta-Narsingdi-Bhairab Bridge-Sarail-Brahmanbaria-Cumilla road.

However, drivers are finding it hard to move on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway.

It takes 12-14 hours to cross the two-hour road due to the pressure of extra vehicles.

As a result, drivers and helpers are getting stuck in traffic jams for a long time in the hot summer.

Brahmanbaria Khatihata highway police station OC, Md Shahjalal Alam, said, "Five teams of highway police are trying to clear the traffic jam on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway."