Traffic gridlock on Cumilla-Sylhet highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 01:59 pm

Related News

Traffic gridlock on Cumilla-Sylhet highway

It takes 12-14 hours to cross the two-hour road due to the pressure of extra vehicles.

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 01:59 pm
Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Thousands of vehicles, including pickup vans, trucks and container cargos, have been stuck on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway, especially on the Brahmanbaria district part, since early morning on Wednesday.

The gridlock was caused by heavy pressure of goods-laden vehicles among other vehicles.

As the repair work was going on the Langalbandh Bridge, situated between Kanchpur and Maghna Bridge on the Dhaka-Chatogram Highway, all vehicles were directed to ply on one side of the bridge from 8am to 10pm on Tuesday.

However, no vehicles would be allowed on the bridge from 12 noon to 10pm on Wednesday.

Photo: Azizul Shonchay
Photo: Azizul Shonchay

During this time, as an alternative, the Road Transport and Highways Division directed the light vehicles to follow the Mograpara-Kaikartek bridge-Nabiganj-Madanpur road route and heavy vehicles to follow Kanchpur-Bhulta-Narsingdi-Bhairab Bridge-Sarail-Brahmanbaria-Cumilla road.

However, drivers are finding it hard to move on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway.

It takes 12-14 hours to cross the two-hour road due to the pressure of extra vehicles.

As a result, drivers and helpers are getting stuck in traffic jams for a long time in the hot summer.

Brahmanbaria Khatihata highway police station OC, Md Shahjalal Alam, said, "Five teams of highway police are trying to clear the traffic jam on the Cumilla-Sylhet highway."

  

Top News

Cumilla / Sylhet / Brahmanbaria / Highway / Traffic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

21h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident