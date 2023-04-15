Traders desperate to save goods from New Super Market fire

As the fire at the capital's New Super Market spreads to the third floor of the building, traders are seen desperately trying to get out the goods from the market.

Many risked their lives to go inside amid plumes of black smoke billowing from the market.

Mainly traders who had their shops on the ground floor and the first floor were able to move their goods and products to safety, while others were seen desperately trying to get to their respective shops in hopes to recover some if not all.

Photo: Mumit m/TBS

Amid fears that the goods would be stolen, bundles of recovered goods were seen being stacked up around the market complex.

Meanwhile, hundreds of enthusiast onlookers gathered in the area.

Photo: Akib Tanvir/Fb

Mohammad Solaiman, a businessman on the second floor of the market, told The Business Standard that he and his peers have 12 shops at the market's south corner, exactly where the fire broke out this morning.

"We used to sell shirts, pants and other clothing items in our shops. We were at the shop till 3am and closed the shutter just before Sehri," he said adding that he saved up Tk1 lakh in his cashbox just last night.

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

"Eid is knocking at the door. We're supposed to bring more stuff to meet the growing demand before Eid. But now, all our hopes have burnt to ashes," he said while wiping his tears.

A Total of 28 firefighting units and firefighting teams of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force are currently working to bring the blaze under control. At the same time, Air Force helicopters have been kept ready to join the force if needed.