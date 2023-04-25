Tourist drowns in Cox's Bazar

A tourist has died while taking a dip in the ocean at Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place around 1:30pm at Laboni Point on Tuesday (25 April), confirmed Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar tourist police Mollah Mohammad Shahin.

The deceased was identified as Shahajahan, 40, son of Abdul Khalek of Shulakbahar area of Panchlaish police station of Chattogram.

Mullah Mohammad Shaheen said Shahjahan went down to take a dip with his family members at Laboni Point of the beach in the morning.

He was bathing in knee-deep water of the ocean. At one point he was washed away. After some time he was rescued by relatives and local lifeguards and taken to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital, he added.

The doctor on duty there declared Shahjahan dead.

The police official said that the body has been kept in Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue.