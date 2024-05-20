Teknaf kidnapping ring leader arrested

Crime

TBS Report
20 May, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 02:02 pm

Police said at least 124 people were abducted from different areas of Teknaf from March 2023 to 2 May, 2024

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The police have arrested Morshed Alam, leader of a kidnapping gang based in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

He was arrested along with two domestically-made weapons and bullets from Shilkali hilly area of Teknaf's Baharchara union today (20 May), confirmed Sub-Inspector Dastgir Hossain, in-charge of Baharchra police investigation centre.

He said from 21 March to 27 March, 15 people were abducted from Hnila and Whykong Unions of Teknaf. When police conducted a rescue operation, they arrested two persons involved in the kidnapping along with weapons.

Upon questioning the arrestees, it was revealed that the kidnapping gang consists of 15 people and the team is led by Morshed Alam.

Since then, efforts have been made to arrest Morshed, said the SI. 

OC Muhammad Osman Gani of Teknaf police station said Morshed has been sent to court with a remand plea. If the remand is granted, he will be interrogated to gather more information.

According to the information provided by the police, from March 2023 to 2 May 2024, at least 124 people were abducted from different areas of Teknaf. 

Of them, 66 are local residents, and the rest are Rohingya citizens. At least 53 of the abducted victims have been released on ransom, according to the families of the abductors.

Bangladesh / Top News

Teknaf / Kidnappers / arrested by police / Cox's Bazar

