Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu

A 19-year-old tourist drowned and two siblings went missing while taking bath in the Sangu River in Roangchhari upazila of Bandarban on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maria Islam while the missing people as Ahnaf Akib, 22, and Mariam Adnin, 19.

Mohammad Ershad Hossain, sub-inspector of Bandarban Tourist Police, said a team of 10 tourists arrived in Bandarban from Narayanganj on 22 December.

On Friday, they went to Badura waterfall of the Sangu River to take a bath around 3pm and at one stage, Maria, Akib and Mariam went missing, he said.

However, local people managed to rescue Maria. She was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

On information, Army personnel and divers from local fire service rushed to the spot and have been conducting the rescue operation since Friday.