Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu

Bangladesh

UNB
25 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 03:05 pm

Related News

Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu

UNB
25 December, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
File photo of Sangu River/Courtesy
File photo of Sangu River/Courtesy

A 19-year-old tourist drowned and two siblings went missing while taking bath in the Sangu River in Roangchhari upazila of Bandarban on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Maria Islam while the missing people as Ahnaf Akib, 22, and Mariam Adnin, 19.

Mohammad Ershad Hossain, sub-inspector of Bandarban Tourist Police, said a team of 10 tourists arrived in Bandarban from Narayanganj on 22 December.

On Friday, they went to Badura waterfall of the Sangu River to take a bath around 3pm and at one stage, Maria, Akib and Mariam went missing, he said.

However, local people managed to rescue Maria. She was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

On information, Army personnel and divers from local fire service rushed to the spot and have been conducting the rescue operation since Friday.

Top News

tourist / Sangu River / Bandarban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

4h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

5h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

5h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpdEj9MZbhk&t=2s

9m | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

14m | Videos
Interesting alcohol law around the world

Interesting alcohol law around the world

19m | Videos
Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

Christmas Preparation at Cathedral church

24m | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one