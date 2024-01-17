Tony Blair congratulates Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as PM

Bangladesh

BSS
17 January, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 11:31 am

Related News

Tony Blair congratulates Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as PM

BSS
17 January, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 11:31 am
Sheikh Hasina, Tony Blair. Photo: BSS
Sheikh Hasina, Tony Blair. Photo: BSS

Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK) Tony Blair has congratulated Sheikh Hasina for her reelection as prime minister of Bangladesh. 

In a letter written to Sheikh Hasina, he said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on leading the Awami League to victory, securing a fourth consecutive term as the prime minister of Bangladesh."

Tony Blair, executive chairman of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said "The results speak to your leadership and dedication to driving the remarkable development of Bangladesh over the past years."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The success story of Bangladesh is multifaceted, driven by a robust export sector, the emergence of a flourishing middle class, and the dynamism of a young and educated workforce, he said, adding, "the transformative journey of Bangladesh from a low-income to a lower-middle-income country stands as a testament to your commitment to the well-being of your people."

Tony Blair noted, "As you embark on your next term, I am confident that Bangladesh will continue to thrive, achieving new milestones and setting global benchmarks for good governance."

He went on, "I look forward to the opportunity of supporting you and your administration on realising Vision 2041 for the people of Bangladesh."

The former UK premier ended, saying "Once again, congratulations on this achievement I wish you every success and look forward to meeting you again."

Top News

congratulate / Sheikh Hasina / Tony Blair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saikat Roy

What car sales data tell about wealth distribution in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

Bottled water for free: Will this new advertising model sustain?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

22h | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Won the Iowa caucus with 51 percent of the vote

Won the Iowa caucus with 51 percent of the vote

12h | Videos
Why did Messi win FIFA's Best Player Award?

Why did Messi win FIFA's Best Player Award?

13h | Videos
Reforming the banking sector is a must

Reforming the banking sector is a must

16h | Videos
Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

Setting up 134 new garment units in 2023

17h | Videos