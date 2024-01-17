Tony Blair congratulates Sheikh Hasina on her reelection as PM

Former Prime Minister of United Kingdom (UK) Tony Blair has congratulated Sheikh Hasina for her reelection as prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter written to Sheikh Hasina, he said, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on leading the Awami League to victory, securing a fourth consecutive term as the prime minister of Bangladesh."

Tony Blair, executive chairman of Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said "The results speak to your leadership and dedication to driving the remarkable development of Bangladesh over the past years."

The success story of Bangladesh is multifaceted, driven by a robust export sector, the emergence of a flourishing middle class, and the dynamism of a young and educated workforce, he said, adding, "the transformative journey of Bangladesh from a low-income to a lower-middle-income country stands as a testament to your commitment to the well-being of your people."

Tony Blair noted, "As you embark on your next term, I am confident that Bangladesh will continue to thrive, achieving new milestones and setting global benchmarks for good governance."

He went on, "I look forward to the opportunity of supporting you and your administration on realising Vision 2041 for the people of Bangladesh."

The former UK premier ended, saying "Once again, congratulations on this achievement I wish you every success and look forward to meeting you again."