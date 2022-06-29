Tk495 for bus, Tk30 for bike to use Dhaka-Mawa expressway

The government has finalised the toll rates for Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway.

As per the rates, the toll for large buses is Tk495 and motorcyclists will have to pay Tk30 for using the 55-kilometre expressway.

Besides, the toll for trailers has been fixed Tk1,690, heavy truck Tk1,100, medium truck Tk550, mini truck Tk415, minibus Tk275, microbus Tk220, four-wheeler vehicles Tk220, and sedan car Tk140.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges issued a gazette fixing the toll on Wednesday.

The toll rates will be effective from 1 July, it said.

The government on 22 June gave its nod to appoint Korea Expressway Corporation to oversee the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway, collect tolls and operate its intelligent transportation system for five years.

The corporation will be paid Tk71.7 crore for the maintenance work of the expressway at the two ends of the newly-built Padma Bridge.

