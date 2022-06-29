RHD to propose banning motorcycles on Dhaka-Bhanga expressway

After the Padma Bridge, the road transport and highways division is going to propose banning motorcycles on the Dhaka-Bhanga expressway, a senior official said.

"The step has been taken to reduce motorbike accidents. But the decision will come into effect after getting the opinion of all parties," RHD Chief Engineer AKM Manir Hossain Pathan said on Wednesday at the agreement-signing ceremony on toll collection on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway by a Korean company at Tejgaon in Dhaka.

Earlier, on Monday, motorcycles were banned on the Padma Bridge.

He reiterated that motorcycles should not ply those roads and highways where vehicles move at high speed.

"That's why I have proposed to ban motorbikes on this expressway in different forums. But the motorbikes can use the approach roads of the expressway," he said.

According to the agreement, the Korea Expressway Corporation will collect tolls on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway for the next five years.

It was informed at the agreement signing programme that the users of the 55 km Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway will have to pay the toll from 1 July.

From Dhaka to Bhanga, the toll will be collected at three points– Dhaleswari, Padma Bridge and Bhanga toll plaza.

Travellers can enter the expressway from Abdullahpur, Srinagar, Pulia and Maligram point. The authorities concerned have discouraged short-haul vehicles from using the expressway.

Expressway Toll Amount

The toll for a trailer has been set at Tk1690, heavy truck Tk1100, medium truck Tk550, big bus Tk495, mini truck Tk415, mini bus Tk275, microbus Tk220, four-wheeler Tk220, sedan car Tk140, and motorcycle Tk30.