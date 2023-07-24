He was taking his brother for madrasa admission. A bus ran over them both on Dhaka-Mawa expressway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 09:05 pm








Mahfuzur Rahman (30) was taking his brother Hamim Rahman (16) to a nearby madrasa for admission.

While crossing the road, a bus of Elish Paribahan ran over the two siblings on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway around 4pm on Monday.

The accident took place in the Hasamdia area near Bagail toll plaza of the expressway in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur.

Besides, a young man named Shipon (34) was seriously injured in the accident. He was from Kalua village of Kumarkhali area of Kushtia.

Highway Sub-Inspector (SI) Jewel said Mahfuzur Rahman was taking his younger brother to a madrassa for admission when the Dhaka-bound passenger bus hit them.

The elder brother died on the spot and the younger one succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital, the police officer added.

Injured Shipon is undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College Hospital in Faridpur.

The bus involved in the accident has been impounded, said SI Jewel.

