One killed, 2 injured in road accident on Dhaka-Mawa Expressway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 12:17 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

One person was killed and two others were injured when a bus hit a fish-loaded pickup van on the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway in Munshiganj on Saturday.

The accident was reported at around 9am from Chaltipara area under the district's Sreenagar upazila.

The deceased, Tushar Rajbangshi, 45, was a fish trader, confirmed Hashara Highway police station sources to The Business Standard. 

They said that two more people were seriously injured in the accident. The two are being treated at a local hospital. 

The bus driver fled the scene following the accident. The vehicle responsible for the accident has been seized. Traffic movement is normal now, the highway police station added.

