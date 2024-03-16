Titas launches crackdown against unauthorised gas connections in Munshiganj

Photo of the Titas Gas drive in Munshiganj's Gazaria to disconnect illegal gas connections. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

Titas Gas Authority has conducted drives in Munshiganj's Gazaria to disconnect illegal gas connections in the upazila.

The operation, led by NM Abdullah Al Mamun, the senior assistant commissioner of Munshiganj district administration, started at 11am today (16 March) from the upazila's Bausia Old Ferry Ghat area.

The drive is expected to continue uninterrupted till 4pm.

Today's operation began by cutting off the illegal gas connection of an iron foundry adjacent to Kazi Farms Limited.