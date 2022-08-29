4 white tiger cubs unveiled: Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 10:01 pm

Visitors flocked to Chattogram zoo on Monday afternoon for a glimpse of the four white tiger cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple Raj and Pori in July.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman unveiled the baby tigers for visitors on the same day.

The cubs, the second litter of offspring since the tiger couple were brought to the zoo in 2016 , were named Padma, Meghna, Sangu, and Halda.

"The four new white cubs, a rarity, turned one month today and the cubs and mother tiger are now on display for visitors," Chattogram Zoo Deputy Curator Dr Shahadat Hossain Shuvo told The Business Standard.

All four cubs are healthy. The average weight of each tiger cub is around 1.5 kg which was 800-900 grams at birth. They are suckling on their mother's milk. However, they will be trained to get used to their natural food, he added.

Experts said since the parents are not white, the birth of these cubs with black stripes on white, is rare.

Chattogram Zoo brought two tigers – Chandra and Purnima – from Dhaka Zoo for the first time in 2003. Chandra died in 2006 and Purnima in 2012.

Since then, there was no tiger in the zoo. Raj and Pori were imported from South Africa for Tk33 lakh on 9 December 2016. 

In 2018, Pori gave birth to Shubhra, the first white tiger in Bangladesh.

