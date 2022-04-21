Those who attacked journalists during New Market clashes to face action: Info Minister

Those who attacked journalists during clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market shopkeepers will be brought to justice, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday.

It will be dug out whether the journalists were attacked by students or traders, he said while responding to a question from reporters after a courtesy call on the newly appointed US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas at the Secretariat.

Regarding the meeting with the US ambassador, the information minister said, "Many issues were discussed between us there."

"We have discussed how the media in Bangladesh works. There was also talk on the challenges of social media around the world." he added.

"I told the ambassador that the way the media in Bangladesh works is not seen in many developing countries."

"I gave him (the ambassador) the example of the media in the UK, if there is misinformation in any report, any false news is reported, if anyone is defamed, then the media outlet is fined," he added.

The minister also thanked the ambassador for their continuous cooperation.

The ambassador also praised the way Bangladesh is working to curb terrorism and militancy in the meeting, said the minister adding "We hope that our relationship will be strengthened in the coming days."