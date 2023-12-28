Hasan hopes EC to take action against anti-poll activities

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today hoped that the Election Commission (EC) would take action against the persons who are involved in anti-poll activities.

"The Election Commission has announced that they would take steps against anti-poll activities. I hope and urge the commission to execute its decision by taking action against the persons who are distributing leaflets and bringing out rallies against the election," he said while addressing a human chain programme.

Bangladesh Swadhinata Parishad (BSP) organised the human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club in protest against anti-poll propaganda and arson attacks carried out by BNP-Jamaat.

Mentioning that the EC has already shown their strength and ability, Hasan said, "The EC has changed most of the officers-in-charge, upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) and deputy commissioners. Even the commission has served show cause notices and asked many candidates to appear before the EC for violating election code of conducts."

Through these activities, the minister said, the EC has demonstrated its ability and determination to conduct a fair, free and participatory election.

He said the countrymen have rejected BNP's call to boycott election.

The party wants to create panic among the people through arson attacks, but they have failed, he said, adding the countrymen are now poll-oriented.

The information minister said, "The foreigners have also rejected BNP. Many foreigners already arrived in Bangladesh and many are on the way to observe the forthcoming election. Even many BNP leaders, activists and supporters are eagerly waiting to exercise their franchise."

He said many BNP supporters have been involved in election campaign as many of their leaders are participating in the poll from Trinamul BNP or other platforms.

No one responded to BNP's call for boycotting the election, he continued.

Hasan Mahmud said, "In the beginning, BNP thought that we would not be able to hold the election. But all conspiracies to foil the polls have failed. A festive mood is already prevailing across the country centering the upcoming election."

Besides, many countries and organizations including European Union, USA, OIC and SAARC countries are sending their observers to monitor the poll, the minister said.

AL Dhaka south unit former general secretary Shahe Alam Murad, vice president Dr Dilip Roy, Chattogram Zila Parishad chairman ATM Pearul Islam, AL leaders MA Karim and Al Mamun, BSP president Zinnat Ali Khan, general secretary Shahdat Hossain Toyel and Chhatra League former vice president Mehedi Hasan, among others, addressed the programme.