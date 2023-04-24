Temperature to rise again in next 72hrs: Met Office

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

In a weather update released today (Monday, 24 April) by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), it has been predicted that the temperature across the country may increase over the next 72 hours.

According to the BMD, the synoptic situation remains the same with a trough of low extending from West Bengal to North Bay persisting.

The forecast for the next few days suggests that one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions may experience rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind, with hails at isolated places.

Furthermore, the BMD has predicted that the day and night temperatures may rise by 1-2°C over the country.

This news comes as a reminder to people to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses during the upcoming period of warmer weather.

Experts have advised everyone to keep an eye on the weather updates and take necessary measures to stay safe during the expected weather conditions.

Most parts of the country had been experiencing moderate to severe heatwaves for the past couple of weeks.

However, on Friday (21 April), a day before Eid-ul-Fitr, a downpour in Dhaka and elsewhere across the country brought a sigh of relief to the people suffering from the scorching heat.

