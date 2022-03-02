Teletalk worst in call drops among mobile operators: BTRC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 04:55 pm

Photo: Collected
State-owned Teletalk has the highest percentage of call drops among all telecoms operating in Bangladesh, shows a Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) test covering Dhaka division.

The results of a Quality of Service (QoS) drive test was published by BTRC on Wednesday.

The test was conducted in a 1,309km distance in 13 districts, 39 upazilas, and Gazipur and Narayanganj areas of the two city corporations.

The test results show that Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink have 0.29%, 0.23%, 0.32% call drops on average whereas Teletalk Bangladesh has 2.59% call drops.

The benchmark for the average call drop rate is less than 2%, reads the report.

In the test 3,117; 3,034; 2,782 and 3,067 calls were sampled respectively from Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink and Teletalk.

