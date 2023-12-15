Bangladeshi mobile operators get 5.5 lakh new subscribers in October

Telecom

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 12:00 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi mobile operators get 5.5 lakh new subscribers in October

However, despite the rise in mobile subscribers, the internet user count using mobile networks decreased by 3.4 lakh in October

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 12:00 pm
Logo of Bangladeshi mobile operators.
Logo of Bangladeshi mobile operators.

Bangladeshi mobile network operators gained nearly 5.5 lakh new subscribers in October, while the number of internet users using mobile networks has declined.

According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) statistics, the total number of subscribers in October reached 18.96 crore, which was 18.91 crore a month ago. At the beginning of the year 2023, the mobile operators of Bangladesh had a subscriber base of little more than 18 crore.

Grameenphone lost approximately 30,000 subscribers in October, ending the month with an 8.21 crore subscriber base. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, Robi Axiata Ltd gained a subscriber base of nearly 34,000, reaching a total base of 5.79 crore users.

Meanwhile, Banglalink increased its subscriber count by about 24,000, reaching a base of 4.30 crore. 

Teletalk, the state-owned operator, maintained a subscriber base of 64.3 lakh, according to BTRC data.

However, despite the rise in mobile subscribers, the internet user count using mobile networks decreased by 3.4 lakh in October. 

The total number of internet users by the month's end stood at over 11.94 crore.

The broadband internet service and public-switched telephone network user base remained steady at 12.49 lakh in October.

Bangladesh

Mobile operators / Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

3h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

4h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

16h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

14h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

17h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

15h | TBS SPORTS