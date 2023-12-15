Bangladeshi mobile operators get 5.5 lakh new subscribers in October

Bangladeshi mobile network operators gained nearly 5.5 lakh new subscribers in October, while the number of internet users using mobile networks has declined.

According to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) statistics, the total number of subscribers in October reached 18.96 crore, which was 18.91 crore a month ago. At the beginning of the year 2023, the mobile operators of Bangladesh had a subscriber base of little more than 18 crore.

Grameenphone lost approximately 30,000 subscribers in October, ending the month with an 8.21 crore subscriber base.

Meanwhile, Robi Axiata Ltd gained a subscriber base of nearly 34,000, reaching a total base of 5.79 crore users.

Meanwhile, Banglalink increased its subscriber count by about 24,000, reaching a base of 4.30 crore.

Teletalk, the state-owned operator, maintained a subscriber base of 64.3 lakh, according to BTRC data.

However, despite the rise in mobile subscribers, the internet user count using mobile networks decreased by 3.4 lakh in October.

The total number of internet users by the month's end stood at over 11.94 crore.

The broadband internet service and public-switched telephone network user base remained steady at 12.49 lakh in October.