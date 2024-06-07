Hey, heifer! Move aside, or I'll throw a flower!

If the newsroom on budget day has a festive atmosphere like 'chanrat' (the night before Eid), the newspapers the next day resemble Eid issues. Regardless of the complexity of the news content, various creative works, especially graphics or designs, and cartoons, provide a delightful touch.

Although the use of creative graphics in newspapers is not very old, the history of cartoons is quite long. The extensive use of political cartoons in newspapers began in the 19th century. However, there are earlier examples of cartoon usage. On May 9, 1754, a cartoon titled "Join, or Die" was published in the Pennsylvania Gazette, depicting eight colonies as eight segments of a divided snake. This cartoon was drawn by Benjamin Franklin.

The pioneer of Bengali caricature is Gaganendranath Tagore. Cartoons began appearing in Bengali newspapers in the 19th century, but it became widespread in the 1930s. At that time, Abul Kashem drew cartoons for the newspaper 'Saugat'. In independent Bangladesh, RONOBI's cartoons in the weekly 'Bichitra', particularly the 'Tokai' caricature, reached a unique height. Eventually, magazines exclusively dedicated to cartoons began to be published in the country. Daily newspapers also started regularly publishing cartoons.

Illustration: TBS

However, we now see fewer political caricatures in newspapers. The reason is perhaps known to us. Nevertheless, the cartoons printed in leading daily newspapers the day after the budget is presented provide special joy to the readers.

Satire is a part of human life. People's desire to mock the actions of those in power is often found in the caricatures printed in newspapers. Just as I eagerly wait to see the cartoons in the newspapers the day after the budget, many other readers do as well.

However, newspapers no longer have the same vibrant presence as before. The internet has swept away many things, and social media have engulfed everything. Nowadays, people don't just rely on cartoonists or comedians for satire. Thanks to social media, especially Facebook in Bangladesh, individuals themselves have become characters. Some write, some draw, and some make their own videos to highlight various societal and state discrepancies.

This year's budget was no exception.

After AH Mahmood Ali, who previously served as Minister of Disaster Management and Foreign Affairs, presented his first budget as Finance Minister, humorous discussions started immediately. It's not that the humor is because Mahmood Ali presented the budget. Rather, no matter who presents the budget, its variety and relevance to everyday life make it a subject of satire, regret, humor, mirth, and mockery.

Since Thursday evening, Facebook posts, reels, and stories have been flooded with comments on the national budget. These are not from famous people but from ordinary individuals and some well-known personalities who have chosen social media to satire the budget.

Screenshot of Facebook users' posts on the social media platform about the FY25 budget.

The subjects in these posts, memes and reels are endless. Some talk about returning to the 'missed call' era due to increased mobile phone talk time costs. Others mention that while the cost of renting community centres for weddings has increased, the price of baby food has decreased. Some say that while the price of cigarettes will rise, the promise of cheaper chocolate will never materialize. Some lament that despite reduced aircraft costs, they can't buy them due to a lack of runways.

Among all the humour, the serious topic of discussion is the opportunity to legalise black money with a 15% tax. This has sparked intense criticism, albeit humorously.

There, the question arises, why should former IGP Benazir Ahmed be deprived? A man who, with a reputation for anti-corruption, once told his subordinates not to be tempted by unnecessary things, should not have his property seized for making a small mistake of registering two pairs of flats in Gulshan in a day, purchasing minority lands with illegal earnings, and accumulating wealth at home and abroad. He should also be given the chance to legalise all his illegal assets by paying a 15% tax.

We have created a state and society where illegal income, especially bribery, is not considered a crime. Rather, society respects and reveres those who amass wealth through illegal means. Even in sacred places like mosques, you'll see current and former bribe-takers seated in the front rows. The government also wants to honour them. By proposing a 15% tax, it's as if the government is giving a gentle scolding, saying "This is naughty."

For them, the 15% scolding is like the metaphor "Hey, heifer! Move aside, or I'll throw a flower." Many may know the story. For those who don't, here it is, with apologies to the martyred intellectual involved.

The story goes like this: In the late 70s, the Bengali Department of Dhaka University went on a picnic outside the city. A professor, walking with his companions, suddenly encountered a cow. The kind-hearted professor, unable to proceed, politely requested the cow to move aside, saying, "Hey, heifer! Move aside, or I'll throw a flower."

We are in the same situation. Unable to curb black money owners in any way, we are kindly asking them to legalise all their money by paying a 15% tax. Yet, just five months ago, the ruling party had announced in its election manifesto to confiscate illegal assets.

The government had then stated that effective measures would be taken against money launderers, including confiscation of their illegal wealth and assets through the justice system.

Benazir's misfortune is that only his property has been ordered to be confiscated by the court on the Anti-Corruption Commission's plea.